Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $381.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

