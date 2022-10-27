Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

TBK stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

