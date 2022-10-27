True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 0.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 493.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,995. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.