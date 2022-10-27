True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 937,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,016.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,333. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

