True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 423,869 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 652,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 863,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 172,828 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $42.75.

