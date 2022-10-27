UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €132.56 ($135.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €125.63. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a one year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

