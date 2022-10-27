UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 3,975,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,771. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

