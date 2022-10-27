Umee Price Tops $0.0113 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $424,674.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umee has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.43 or 0.30414563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011889 BTC.

About Umee

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

