UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $173.48 on Thursday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.92.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.