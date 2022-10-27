United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 397 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. 282,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,967,095. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.