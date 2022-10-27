United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

