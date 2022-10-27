United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of UIHC stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
