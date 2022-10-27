UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 585,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $300,501,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $542.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $507.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,363 shares of company stock worth $15,386,146 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

