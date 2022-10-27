USDD Achieves Market Cap of $722.43 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $722.43 million and $43.14 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,039 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

