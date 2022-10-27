UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

UserTesting Stock Performance

USER stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 802,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,020. UserTesting has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

