Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

