V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 683,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,300. V.F. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

