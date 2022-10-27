V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 11,399,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,033. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 440,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

