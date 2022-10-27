Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.