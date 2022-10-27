Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

