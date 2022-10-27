Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

