Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 29,187 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Price Performance

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 77.83%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

