Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 421,236 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.52% of Piedmont Lithium worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

In related news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $961,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

