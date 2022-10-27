Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

