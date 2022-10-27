Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 38,704 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ABC stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

