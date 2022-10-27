Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,723,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $45,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

