Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,599 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

