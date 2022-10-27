Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $33,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 5.5 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.