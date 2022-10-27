Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $733.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

