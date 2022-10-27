Van ECK Associates Corp Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.13% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 200,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 289,547 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

