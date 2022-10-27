Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.02 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 569,048 shares of company stock valued at $81,247,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

