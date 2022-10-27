Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $42,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $5.39 on Thursday. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on DRDGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

