Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,027,198 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,723,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $45,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $149,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

