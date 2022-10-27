Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 482,823 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,823 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.39% of Tronox worth $36,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 124,819 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Tronox by 184.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Tronox stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

