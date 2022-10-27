Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 80,803 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,660,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,803 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.54% of Silvercorp Metals worth $46,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

SVM stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

