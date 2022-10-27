Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Up 1.7%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.44. 299,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 541,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

