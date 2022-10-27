Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,533 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

