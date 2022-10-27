Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,571,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.