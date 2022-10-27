Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.25. 65,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

