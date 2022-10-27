Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. 145,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,835. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

