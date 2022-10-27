Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

