Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

