VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 3,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.