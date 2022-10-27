Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

VRT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 7,200,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,046. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 320.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

