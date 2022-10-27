Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) were down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, SEB Equities lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

