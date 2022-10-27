Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

