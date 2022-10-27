Visa (NYSE:V) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Plan

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Visa Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $8.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.33. 15,446,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

