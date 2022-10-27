Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,988. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock valued at $296,629,712. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

