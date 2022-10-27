VOC Energy Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

VOC stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $162.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.50. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 95.32% and a net margin of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

