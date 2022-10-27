Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

