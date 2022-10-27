Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

