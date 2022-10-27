Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.